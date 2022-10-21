Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 857,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $38.94 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $48.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

