Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,516 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $572.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

