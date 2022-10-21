Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,940 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

