Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

