Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,044,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,219,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

