Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 441.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLR opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLR shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

