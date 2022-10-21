Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,265,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

