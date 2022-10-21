Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $60.28 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

