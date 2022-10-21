Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,681. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23.

