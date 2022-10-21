Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

AVNT stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

