Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.