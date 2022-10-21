Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $884.21 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.13 or 0.00047666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $884.21 million and approximately $166.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,156.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002857 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022185 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,831,453 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,495,602.84157494 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.13569958 USD and is down -8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $95,888,033.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

