B. Riley Cuts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $26.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.86.
TMHC stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 381,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,037 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
