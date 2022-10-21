B. Riley Cuts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $26.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,170 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 381,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,037 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

