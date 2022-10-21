B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 265,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,347,157 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.93.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

