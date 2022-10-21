Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Hits $40.45 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $40.45 million and $2.63 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00016981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

