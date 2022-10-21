Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. Badger Meter has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

