BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($12.32) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.72) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 953.60 ($11.52).

BA stock opened at GBX 809.40 ($9.78) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 781.59. The stock has a market cap of £25.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,882.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.08), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,551,667.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 56 shares of company stock worth $44,322 in the last ninety days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

