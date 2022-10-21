Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $26.31. 87,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,250. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -156.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 509.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.