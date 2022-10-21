Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $26.31. 87,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,250. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 509.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

