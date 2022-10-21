Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Bally’s Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.92. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

