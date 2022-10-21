Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Bally’s Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.92. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bally's (NYSE:BALY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.