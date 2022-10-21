Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:BCH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 221,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,319. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.40 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

