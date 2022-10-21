Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target Raised to €1.05

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNDSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.93.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.