BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.77

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 289725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.72%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

