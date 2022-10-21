Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $14.58. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 194,263 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

