Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter worth $92,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,623 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

