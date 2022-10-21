Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 663,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,305,192. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $275.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

