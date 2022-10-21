Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.