Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Increased to €6.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKIMF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

BKIMF remained flat at $5.82 during trading on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

