Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Banner has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banner to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Banner Stock Up 0.8 %

Banner stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94. Banner has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

