Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $67.29 on Friday. Banner has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Banner by 32.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

