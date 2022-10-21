Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Ping Identity by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $249,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

