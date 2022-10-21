Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,755. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

