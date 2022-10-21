Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.67 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 51.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,489,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.63. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $367.43.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

