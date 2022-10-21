Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $238.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average is $244.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

