Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

