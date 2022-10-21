Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $319.50 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.53.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

