Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,372,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

