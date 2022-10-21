Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,424 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,518.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 264,793 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Trane Technologies by 148.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

