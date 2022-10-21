Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 23,468 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,468 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

