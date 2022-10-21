Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.19 ($18.56) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.35.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

