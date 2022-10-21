Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €239.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.4 %

ETR MTX opened at €174.30 ($177.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is €170.31 and its 200 day moving average is €179.40.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

