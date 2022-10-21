Barclays Cuts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $45.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.30.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.45. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after buying an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

