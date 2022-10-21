Barclays Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 50

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.88) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 60.63 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 41.35 ($0.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £28.00 billion and a PE ratio of 689.08. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.21.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 281,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 281,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

