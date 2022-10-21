Barclays Lowers St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,673

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,673 ($20.22) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,040 ($12.57) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,521.14.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $10.79 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.