Barclays Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $343.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $339.00 to $343.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $457.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.93.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $318.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.98. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

