Barclays Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Barclays set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €77.53 ($79.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

