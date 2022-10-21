Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s current price.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 805 ($9.73).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 564.60 ($6.82). 2,806,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,384. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a one year high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The company has a market cap of £16.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 585.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 578.69.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.