Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,232 ($14.89).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

LON:DNLM traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 780.50 ($9.43). 211,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 756.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 840.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 930.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56).

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

About Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89). Also, insider Karen Witts acquired 1,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

