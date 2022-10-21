Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 110.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 739.50 ($8.94).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 387.60 ($4.68) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35). The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 455.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 500.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 514.59.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.