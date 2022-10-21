Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,648 ($19.91) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,790.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,087.20. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,716 ($44.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £774.54 million and a P/E ratio of 370.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
