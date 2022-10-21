Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.00) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,648 ($19.91) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,790.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,087.20. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,716 ($44.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £774.54 million and a P/E ratio of 370.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of €0.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

