Barclays Trims Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price to €16.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. 51,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,637. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

